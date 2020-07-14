Nancy Jean Eckenrod, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jean Eckenrod, of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, following a period of declining health. She was 63.

Nancy was born on May 29, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter to Francis C. and Marion L. (Nierengarten) Eckenrod.

She was a homemaker and in her spare time, she enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with her family and going shopping.

Her survivors include her children, Brian Lee Menzie and Melissa Ann Eckenrod; sisters, Kathryn Louise Eckenrod and Debbie Rae Haddix; brother, James Francis Eckenrod; four nieces, three nephews, as well as eight great-nephews and four great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Darrell D. Eckenrod.

A private family gathering will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

She will be laid to rest with her family in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135)

