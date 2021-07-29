Nancy Irene Papp, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Irene Papp, of East Palestine, Ohio, formerly of Brookfield, Ohio, gracefully passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, while a resident at Christian House Assisting Living, following a brief illness. She was 91.

Nancy was born February 3, 1930, at home in Brookfield, a daughter to Mitchell F. and Sarah (Dodd) Ziegler.

She retired as a quality control inspector from Packard Electric in 1987, after a 30 year career.

She attended Coalburg United Methodist Church and was a former member of the Farrell Moose Lodge Auxiliary.

In her spare time, she enjoyed gambling, playing Bingo and going to Mountaineer.

Survivors include her son, John M. “Butch” Papp; her grandchildren, Jeffrey A. Stewart and his wife, Kerri and Michelle L. “Micki” Stewart; her great-granddaughters, Jocelyn and Courtney Stewart; her son-in-law, Fred R. Stewart and her extended family too.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Z. Papp, whom she married January 10, 1948; he died September 6, 1982; daughter, Nancy Jane “Sis” Stewart; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Stewart and brother, Frank “Bud” Ziegler.

In accordance to her wishes, a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service. Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

