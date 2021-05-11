Michael “Pappy” James White, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Pappy” James White, 64, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, while a patient at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born March 4, 1957, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, to Joseph H. and Alberta C. (Hertzler) White.

He began dating the love of his life, Kimberly A. Suit, at the age of 15. The two married on July 23, 1976 and have been a testament to true love.

He attended school in New Brighton and worked many years for the former Copperweld and CSC Steel Companies in Warren, Ohio. He retired from Winner Steel/Sharon Coating in 2020 due to his health but would have loved to continue working.

One of Mike’s proudest achievements was being a “Pappy” to his grandsons. This became a nickname that many lovingly referred to him as. A man who didn’t like a dirty vehicle, he enjoyed spending time detailing his truck and Corvette. He loved going to the beach and the Allegheny National Forrest. Many beautiful memories were made on travel adventures with family and friends. Pappy was known as the life of any party and could always be counted on to dance or for laughs. A millwright by trade and handyman at heart, he will always be remembered for his work ethic and willingness to help anyone.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife at their home; daughter, Melissa and bonus son, Kent Jones, of Hermitage; son, Michael “MJ” and bonus daughter, Arinn White, of Reno, Nevada; grandsons, Ryan Leedham, Kent “Tank” Jones, Liam Jones and Nathan White; siblings, William (Fran) White, Roberta (Gary) White-Prentice, Carol (Joseph) Jansto, Thomas (Connie) White, James (Carole) White and Patrick (Rhonda) White and his mother-in-law, who he was very close to, Shirley Suit of Masury, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Joseph White; as well as his father-in-law and friend, William Suit.

A Memorial Gathering and Celebration of Life will held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the home of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. As Mike would have wanted, please dress casually.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Chelsea Rowe Rescue Fund, P.O. Box 162, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.