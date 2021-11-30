Michael “Noot” A. Marek, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Noot” A. Marek, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed from this life on Saturday, November 27, 2021, while a patient in the Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital, following complications with Covid-19. He was 58.

Michael was born October 28, 1963, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Robert “Tut” and Mary Lou (Mittal) Marek.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1982 and had most recently worked at Kirila Fire, Hartford, Ohio.

Noot was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Vienna, Ohio and enjoyed a round of golf at Bronzwood Golf Course.

In his spare time, Noot loved riding snowmobiles, bowling, drinking beer and “nooting” people. He was always laughing and carrying on. He was never afraid of embarrassing anyone, including himself. Most of all, he had a big heart and he loved his family dearly.

He is survived by his bride, Gina T. (Vendemia) Marek, whom he married June 3, 1995; his daughter, Marlaina M. Marek of Brookfield; his siblings, Sheila Wasylink of Cortland, Ohio, Jim (Cathy) Marek of Merritt Island, Florida, Tina (Tom) Laudo of Masury, Ohio and Marcus Marek of New Ipswich, New Hampshire; his nieces, Tara Sandborg (Goddaughter), Heather Fillan, Hunter Marek, Madison Marek, Aubrey Marek, Amber Marek, Chloe Vendemia (Goddaughter) and Claire Vendemia; his nephews, Max Marek and Griffin Marek; his mother-in-law, Patricia Vendemia and his extended family and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Frank Vendemia and nephew, Frankie Vendemia.

A Memorial Mass will be held in Noot’s honor on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473. Following the Mass, the family will have a “Salute to Noot” at Yankee Lake.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135)

