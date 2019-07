BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Terry A. Phipps, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday evening, June 25, 2019, while in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Hospital, following an apparent heart attack. He was 69.

Terry was born on July 22, 1949, in Endicott, New York, a son to Harold and Marion (Gilmore) Phipps.