BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael David Zuhosky, Sr., of Brookfield, Ohio, passed from this life early Saturday morning, February 25, 2023, in the Emergency Room of Sharon Regional Hospital, after becoming ill at home. He was 49.

Michael was born August 26, 1973, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Michael J. and Evelyn (Rowe) Zuhosky.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1992 and had attended TCTC where he studied to be an electrician.

He worked as a demolition laborer for Gulf Coast Dismantling, Kinsman, Ohio.

In his spare time, Mike enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his sons, Mike D. Zuhosky (Breanna Weilacker) of Masury, Ohio, Danny J. Zuhosky of Brookfield and Gunner Robert Zuhosky of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; as well as his mother, Evelyn and sister, Tina Spencer (Thomas), both of Masury.

He was preceded in death by his father.

In accordance with his wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, O˙ 44403. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael David Zuhosky, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.