Michael “Butch” D. Yaksic, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Butch” D. Yaksic, of Warren, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Saturday, November 13, 2021, while under hospice care and surrounded by his family. He was 54.

Butch was born November 10, 1967, in Barberton, Ohio, a son to Mike and Linda (Jenkins) Yaksic.

He graduated in 1985 from Camden High School, in Arkansas and had worked at the Warren City Water Filtration Plant as a Shift Leader. He was also a Certified Plumber by trade.

He was a member of the Greater Youngstown Wisdom Center, Girard, Ohio.

In his spare time, Butch enjoyed woodcarving and whittling. He was a talented musician, who excelled at playing guitar, as well as writing music.

Surviving are: his bride, Janet L. (Flaviani) Yaksic, whom he married November 24, 1990; his mother, Linda, of Cabot, Arkansas; his son, Adam Michael Yaksic, of Warren, his brother, Matt (Margaret) Yaksic, Sr., of Hampton, Arkansas; his sister, Beth (Craig) Sanders, of Cabot; his nephews, Zachary Crumpler & Matthew Yaksic, Jr. and his niece, Lauren Yaksic.

His father preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to: The Greater Youngstown Wisdom Center, 1665 Shannon Rd., Girard, Ohio 44420.

A memorial gathering will be held for Butch on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., at the church. His celebration continues with a memorial service at 5:00 p.m., also in the church.

Expressions of sympathy can be left for his family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Butch was provided by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135)

