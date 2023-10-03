MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Louise Lobodzinski, of Masury, Ohio, was called home on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, while at home, following a sudden illness. She was 41.

Melissa was born on May 23, 1982, in Fort Riley, Kansas, a daughter to Michael and Karen (Burgess) Howell.

She had attended the Brookfield Christian Church and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Brookfield Township Fire Department.

Melissa worked as a shift supervisor for Sheetz Convenience Store, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

In her spare time, she enjoyed watching horror movies. Halloween was her favorite holiday, however, spending time with her daughter is what she loved the most.

Survivors include her husband, Eric Scott Lobodzinski, whom she married on October 31, 2010; daughter, Alexi Nicole Lobodzinski, at home; her sister, Tammy Fleeman of Hillsville, Virginia; aunt and uncle, Art and Janet Wedge of Masury; aunt, Roberta Rollins; father-in-law, Stan Lobodzinski; sister-in-law, Priscilla Lobodzinski; as well as several nieces, cousins and family members too.

She was preceded in death by her mother; infant daughter, Savanna Howell and mother-in-law, Edna Lobodzinski.

A time of gathering to honor Melissa will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. A funeral service will follow, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

