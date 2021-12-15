HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Kulusich, formerly from Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was 92.

Mr. Kulusich was born October 26, 1929, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was the youngest son of the late Nicholas and Helen (Hranilovich) Bossick Kulusich.

Matthew graduated from Sharon High School in 1948 and began working at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. as a coil winder. He was then called to proudly serve his country in the United States Air Force, where he was stationed at Lakenheath RAF in England and worked in the postal operations during the Korean War. Upon his discharge in December 1953, he continued his employment with Westinghouse as a financial analyst while attending Youngstown State University. He graduated in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and continued working at Westinghouse until his retirement in 1984. He was a member of the YSU Half Century Club and enjoyed the yearly reunions reminiscing with old friends and graduates. After retiring from Westinghouse, Matthew worked for Stambaugh Thompsons and Home Depot, retiring at the age of 89.

Matthew and his wife, the former Mary Distransky, were married August 11, 1956 and celebrated 55 years of marriage until her passing in 2011. Matthew and Mary resided in Hermitage, Pennsylvania and were active members of St. John’s Orthodox Church, where Matthew had served on the church board.

Matt enjoyed Tamburitza music, polka dancing, gardening and traveling with his family.

He is survived by his son, Ralph (Debrah) Kulusich of Warren, Ohio; two granddaughters, Dr. Kaitlin (Tyler) Hudson of Hermitage and Brooke Kulusich, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Matthew was preceded in death by his two brothers, Daniel and Phillip.

A Divine Liturgy will be offered by Rev. Fr. David Mastroberte in Mr. Kulusich’s honor on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in St. John’s Orthodox Church, where family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

He will be laid to rest next to wife in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Matthew’s name to St. John’s Orthodox Church, 3180 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135).

