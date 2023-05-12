BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Mary S. Deichler passed away at the age of 104.

She was born on February 15, 1919, in Gans, Pennsylvania, one of nine children to parents Nicklos and Mary J. (Isola) Scutillo.

Mary graduated from Brookfield High School in 1937.

She found employment as a machine operator for Packard Electric, where she dedicated over 30 years of service to the company before retiring.

She was a member of the Brookfield United Methodist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling, reading, and crossword puzzles.

Her survivors include: daughter, JoAnn Coen (Mel), of Hubbard, Ohio; step-son, Robert D. Deichler (Mary), of Fleming, New Jersey; grandchildren, Matthew Deichler, Natalie Henry, Debra Allen (Kelly) and Scott McGuinness; great-grandchildren, Kylie Kent, Colton Kent, Caitlyn Henry, Anna Henry and Zachary Henry; brother, Ralph Scutillo (Marge), of Warren, Ohio; sister, Grace Rohrback, of McCangie, Pennsylvania; and her extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert J. Deichler and Alex Radu; daughter, Gloria Woods; and siblings, Daniel, Anthony and Michael Scutillo, Josephine Brake, Louise Bohyer and Phyllis Harnar.

In accordance with her wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

In lieu of giving flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a cancer research center in your area.

Arrangements are being handled by the Briceland Funeral Service. Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

