MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Sabino, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, after a brave battle with Leukemia. She was 82.

Mary Margaret was born October 28, 1940, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a daughter to John H. and Dora M. (Purvis) Williams.

After graduating from Brookfield High School in 1958, she married her high school sweetheart, Dominic Sabino, on March 17, 1961.

Over the years, she worked as a head cashier for Valley View Department Store. She then moved on to head cashier/office manager position at Kroger’s Grocery Store, Hermitage, where she worked until retirement. She then worked part-time as a bookkeeper at the Bridal Boutique, Girard, Ohio and the Winner in downtown Sharon.

In her spare time, she was a fashionista who enjoyed shopping, especially on the QVC channel. Her greatest joy though was spending time with her grandchildren. In 25 years, she never missed one of their sporting events!

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dominic “Dom” Sabino; daughters, Cynthia L. (Jim) Logan of Brookfield, Ohio and Diane L. (Ron) Yourstowsky of Canfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Ryan Logan, Evan (Janet) Logan, Matthew Yourstowsky, Michael Yourstowsky (fiancée, Alison), and Marissa Yourstowsky and brother, Kent (Debbie) Williams of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Williams.

Private services will be observed by her family and she will be laid to rest in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10673 (or) www.lls.org

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com. Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135).

