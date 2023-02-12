HIGHLANDTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Kathryn Jarvis, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, formerly of Highlandtown, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, with one of her granddaughters by her side. She was 99 years old.

Mary was born January 18, 1924, to Paul & Dorothy (Alton) McKeone.

A 1942 graduate from Irondale High School, she worked for HK Porter and for the Summitville Tile Company before retirement.

She was a member of Highlandtown United Methodist Church and the Crystal Chapter #18 of the Order of Eastern Star.

Mary was easy to love and generous with her laughter. She asked genuine questions of others, eager to hear their stories and in turn, shared her own, making connections and friends easily. She saw situations and people from different angles and authentically accepted others as they were, not as a label might claim. She loved photographs, taking them, looking at them and recalling the memories they held. A formidable scrabble player, avid postcard collector, puzzle aficionado, log cabin and architectural appreciator, productive gardener, attentive bird watcher, cross-country traveler, dedicated quilt maker and a resilient optimist, Mary was well-liked, well-loved, and will be well-missed.

She is survived by son-in-law, Allan Wise of Mt. Juliet; stepson, John (Patty) Jarvis of East Liverpool; ten grandchildren, twice as many great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her husband of 52 years, Harold Eugene “Gene” Jarvis; daughter, Marianne Wise; stepdaughters, Jean Kozar and Cheryl Tracy and siblings, James McKeone and Patricia Chilcote.

In accordance to her wishes, a graveside service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., in Highlandtown Cemetery.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Highlandtown United Methodist Church, c/o Chris Flory, 6247 State Route 45, Lisbon, OH 44432.

