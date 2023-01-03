BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jean Baxter, longtime resident of Brookfield, Ohio, went home on Friday, December 30, 2022, while a patient of Briarfield Manor, Austintown, Ohio, following a period of declining health. She was 90.

Mary Jean was born at home in Brookfield, on September 27, 1932, a daughter to Andrew G. and Cora (Boring) Couts.

She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1950.

She worked as an order analyst at Sharon Steel and retired after a 34 year career.

Her memberships included: Brookfield Christian Church; Ladies Auxiliary Korean War Veterans Chapter 137, Austintown; Order of Eastern Star #518, Hartford, Ohio (now Opal Chapter #181, Cortland, Ohio) and the Over the Hill Gang, Hubbard, Ohio.

In her spare time, she enjoyed socializing, getting together with her friends, playing cards and attending the Warren Women’s Connection.

Survivors include her son, Kenneth L. Baxter, Sr. of Youngstown, Ohio; her grandsons, Kenneth L. Baxter, Jr. and Steven M. Baxter, Sr. and her great-grandchildren, Steven M. Baxter, Jr., Alissa Baxter, Chloe Baxter and Colton Baxter.

Preceding her in death are her husband, William A. “Bud” Baxter, whom she married January 25, 1956, he died January 29, 2003 and her siblings, Forrest Doud, Ruth Reinhart, Cloid Couts, Thomas Couts and Harry Couts.

A time of gathering to honor Mrs. Baxter will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 1:00 – 2:00 PM in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. Her celebration continues with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m.

She will be laid to rest with her husband in the Brookfield Township Cemetery.

As suggested by her family, material contributions can be made to the church c/o the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

