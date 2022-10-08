BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elizabeth Conner, of Burghill, Ohio, passed from this life on Sunday, October 2, 2022, while a patient at the Cortland Healthcare Center, following complications from a stroke. She was 76.

Mary was born on July 25, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Edward and Doris (Whitworth) Swartz.

She graduated in 1964 from Hubbard High School.

She worked in the housekeeping department for Trumbull Memorial Hospital. She dedicated 28 years to her profession before she retired.

In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, Polka dancing and spending time with her family. They were her world.

Survivors include: her husband, Jerrell “Skip” Conner, whom she married December 30, 1988; sons, Brian Graban (Shannon) of Alabama and Jimmy Graban (Alexandra) of Florida; four grandchildren; siblings, Leo Swartz (Carol) of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Shirley Keaggy (Karl) and Patty Hermansky both of Hubbard, Ohio and her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Eddie, Jimmy, Betty, Laverne, Esther, Sammy, Judy and Bobby.

A time of gathering to honor Mary’s life was held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Briceland Funeral Service, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403, where a funeral service immediately followed at 12:00 p.m.

She was laid to rest next to her family in the Corner House Christian Cemetery, Hubbard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Stroke Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.

