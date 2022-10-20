NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Barnes, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, peacefully passed from this life on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, following a period of declining health. She was 62.

Mary was born September 19, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Rev. Raymond L. & Elaine R. (Gerthung) Scott.

She was a free spirit who had a generous heart. She loved to help people over her own needs. Mary enjoyed shopping and going out to dinner. She loved being with her family, especially her grandkids. However, she had a special bond with her sister that couldn’t be broken. She will be truly missed by all who loved her.

Survivors include: her parents, Rev. Raymond and Elaine Scott, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; her sons, Todd A. Scott (Slava Sles), of Hermitage, and Jamie Barnes, Eugene, Oregon; her grandchildren, Christiana (Daniel) Tipton, Brice, Journey, Kambria, Adonaia, and Enoch Scott; her sister, Bonnie Totten (Charles), of Transfer, Pennsylvania; and her nieces and nephews, Lee and Maria Totten, Amber and Paul Hammond, and Daniel and Alicia Totten; as well as her 12 great-nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service to honor Mary will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

