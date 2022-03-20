BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Anne Brest, of Brookfield, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Friday, March 18, 2022. She was 99 years young.

Mary was born January 31, 1923, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Dominic and Petranelli (Valentino) Pasquerilla.

On October 25, 1941, she married a gentleman by the name of Robert S. Brest. Soon thereafter, they started a family and born to this union were three children: Robert, Jr., Gerald and Susan.

Being the matriarch of her family was a title she embraced. A proud homemaker well into her late 90’s, she always cared for and looked after her family.

At a special ceremony, Father James Kolp renewed their vows on May 13, 1967, in the former St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Masury, Ohio.

She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Vienna, Ohio and the Over the Hill Gang, formerly Brookfield, now in Hubbard, Ohio.

In her spare time, Mary enjoyed crocheting, cooking and baking. Her signature dish was homemade spaghetti.

Survivors include: her children, Robert S. “Butch” (Joanne) Brest, Jr. of Naperville, Illinois and Susan I. (Dr. Joseph) Fonagy of Brookfield; ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her sister, Effie Deitsch, of Youngstown, Ohio and her special friend, Diane Kupensky, whose daily visits and faithful support were unwavering.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, Sr., who died February 26, 1991; son, Gerald L. Brest and five siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in her honor at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, 4453 Warren-Sharon Rdoad, Vienna, OH 44473, with Rev. Scott Kopp, pastor, as celebrant.

She will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the church building fund.

Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. Brest was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135)

A television tribute will air Monday, March 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.