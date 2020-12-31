Mary Anna Evans, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Anna Evans, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, while a resident at Heritage Manor, Youngstown, Ohio. She was 95.

Mary Anna was born on April 6, 1925, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter to Maxwell Lewis, Sr. & Zula Rae (Webb) Bible.

She graduated in 1944 from Brookfield High School, where she was crowned homecoming queen.

On June 4, 1949, she married the love of her life, Erwin Mark Evans. Together they started a family and born to this union were four children, Tara, Gail, Mark, and Todd.

She worked in the Office of the Bursar at Youngstown State University, accumulating a 21-year career. She was a longtime member of the Brookfield United Methodist Church.

In her spare time, she enjoyed playing 500 with family and friends and creating beautiful Faberge eggs. In the summers, she tended to her yard with the help of her John Deere. Her favorite vacation spot was Lake Erie. However, assuming the role of the family matriarch brought her the most joy. Her beds were always prepared and a home cooked meal on the table to welcome out of town guests. She was also a proud breast cancer survivor for more than 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Erwin Mark, who died November 21, 1986; and brothers, Maxwell, Charles, James, Donald, & Robert Bible.

Survivors include: her children, Tara Elaine Pop (William George), of Louisville, Kentucky, Gail Lynn Paul, Mark Aaron Evans (Debra Jane), and Todd Ray Evans (Polly Ann), all of Hubbard; her 10 grandchildren, Meagan Blackwell-Patterson (Todd Blackwell), William Pop III “Trae”, Aaron Pop (Lisa Parry), Ryan Paul, Brandon Paul (Fiona Manning), Alexander Evans, Kaitlyn Evans, Jason Evans (Heidi), Jamey Evans (Ashley) and Joel Evans (Jennifer); her 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Ruth Jennings, of Brookfield, Ohio; and her many nieces and nephews.

A private family time of gathering to honor Mary Anna’s life will be held at Briceland Funeral Service, Brookfield, conducted by Pastor Jeff Dennis. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Corner House Christian Cemetery, Hubbard.

