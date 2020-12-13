Mary Ann (Diefenderfer) Worley, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Worley, of Brookfield, Ohio, in love with her Savior, went home to Heaven on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 9:19 a.m. She died from complications caused by Alzheimer’s and even though she was forgetful, she knew her Lord when He came for her.

She was born on November 30, 1931 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Carl and Luella (VanHorn) Diefenderfer. However, she was raised by her grandparents, Daniel and Minnie (Keeley) Diefenderfer.

She was a 1950 graduate of Sharon High School. When World War II ended, she met and married her husband, Isaac “Skeeter” Worley. They were married on January 13, 1951 and remained united for 39 years until he passed in 1990.

Mary Ann worked at the Cortland Savings Bank in Brookfield for 25 years. In addition, she also worked at Isaly’s, McDowell Bank, Brookfield Schools Cafeteria and Orange Village Care Center.

As a Den mother and with her husband, “Skeeter”, they were involved in The Cub and Boy Scouts for many years. She also served as an Assistant Girl Scout Leader in Brookfield.

Mary Ann was very involved through the years with the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, where she faithfully served her Lord in many different roles. She was also previously involved with Central Christian Church in Hermitage, where she served faithfully. Later, as she declined with Alzheimer’s disease, when she heard an old hymn, she would often begin to sing it to the Lord.

Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Barbara (David) Peters of Brookfield; son, Robert (Judy) Worley of Girard, Ohio; son, Kenneth (Kathy) Worley of Brookfield and son, Paul (Irene) Worley of Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mary Ann has 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Also surviving are her sisters, Norma Jean Persing of Florida, Sally Diefenderfer of Georgia and Trudy Anderson of Florida and brother, Jim Diefenderfer of Florida.

In addition are cousins, Charlotte Miller of Sharon, Walter (Linda) Miller of Hermitage, Debbie (Butch) Sackett of Hubbard, Ohio and Patty Miller of Brookfield. There are also numerous nephews and nieces.

Preceding her in death are her husband; siblings, Harriett Kelley, Pauline Fabich and Carl Diefenderfer and cousin, Howard Miller.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Her celebration continues with a funeral service on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., also at the church.

A special thanks is extended to the Ohio Valley Hospice, especially to Mary Kay, Tammy and Theresa, for their wonderful care.

