BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha “Marty” M. Reid, of Brookfield, Ohio, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2023, in the Emergency Room of Sharon Regional Hospital. She was 84.

“Marty” was born February 18, 1939, at home in Hickory Township, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Ellsworth D. and Gladys M. (Barnes) Kilgore.

A 1957 graduate from Hickory High School, she worked primarily as a secretary in the administrative office of the former Warren General Hospital, also known as St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Warren, Ohio. She retired in 1999 after dedicating 15 years of service to the company.

She was a member of the Brookfield United Methodist Church, Castle County Cloggers and was a volunteer at the Buhl Club of Sharon.

In her spare time, she enjoyed painting, crafts, being ornery, traveling, camping, boating, water skiing, swimming and spending time with friends and family, however, being with her family, especially her grandchildren, warmed her heart the most.

Survivors include her children, Darlyn Reid of Brookfield and Robert E. (Trish) Reid of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; grandchildren, Jay (Danialle) Reid and Faith Reid; sister, Nancy Hoefert, of San Diego, California; her companion, Bob Gill; as well as her extended family too.

She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Robert “Bob” R. Reid, whom she married September 24, 1960, he passed away on May 22, 1994 and by her brother, Domer “Butch” Kilgore.

A time of gathering for Marty will be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Her celebration continues with a funeral service on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., also in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starrs Centre Drive, Canfield, OH 44406.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

