BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marina D. Logan, passed from this life while in her sleep on Sunday, February 5, 2023, following a period of declining health. She was 88.

Marina was born on April 26, 1934, in Moscow, Russia, a daughter to Dimitri and Antonina Dimitruli.

She was an extremely intelligent woman who was congenial with all people. Fluent in eight languages, Marina made friends easily wherever she went. Being comfortable in all situations, she was able to work with many top officials and executives throughout her travels. She loved traveling the world. Before retiring, her last position was as an administrative assistant to the Dean of Fine & Performing Arts at Youngstown State University.

Marina was a fashionista who was very particular about her appearance, as well as how she kept her home. She liked to wear jewelry and always looked her best. In addition, she had a love for animals, especially horses. She was a beautiful soul who loved unconditionally. She will be missed.

Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Donald W. Logan; her stepsons, Jeff Logan and his wife, Sarah and Don Logan, Jr. and his children, Mason and Taylor Logan; her niece, Danielle Russo and her husband, Tim; her nephews, Ed Szletsky, Tim Logan and Dan Logan and his wife, Audrey and her cousin, Cathrine Adamson and her husband, Karlis.

In accordance to her wishes, a private Memorial Mass will be held for her family.

memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

