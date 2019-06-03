Marilynn Louise Garnack Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilynn Louise Garnack, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away at 11:50 a.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, while a patient of Sharon Regional Hospital, following a sudden illness. She was 83.

Marilynn was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on April 17, 1936, a daughter to Edgar and Hannah (Thomas) Stitt.

She graduated in 1954 from Brookfield High School, where she had been a cheerleader.

A short time later, she married Stephen Garnack on October 20, 1956 and together they started a family. Born to this union were four children, Stephen, Robert, Edward and Deborah.

Marilynn had worked for the Brookfield Local School District as a cook for 28 years before she retired.

She was a member of the former Slope Congregational Church, Brookfield.

In her spare time, she enjoyed watching sports, attending her grandchildrens’ sporting events, cooking, baking, feeding and watching her hummingbirds and watching NASCAR, as Gordon and Blaney were her favorites, however, spending time with her family first and foremost was most important to her. She absolutely loved being a “Mom”. She made each family dinner on Sunday meaningful and special. In addition, the Garnack family always hosted summer family gatherings.

Survivors include her children, Stephen Garnack (LaNita) of Newark, Ohio, Robert Garnack of Liberty Township, Ohio, Edward Garnack and Deborah Garnack, both of Brookfield; her grandsons, Joshua (Jennie) Garnack and Daniel (Deanna) Garnack; her seven great-grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve, who died February 14, 1992 and by her brother, Harry Stitt.

A time of gathering to honor Marilynn will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Her celebration continues with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, also at the funeral home.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 4 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.