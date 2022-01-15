CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn B. Egli, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, in the Emergency Room at St. Joseph Health Center, Warren, Ohio, following a sudden illness. She was 77.

Marilyn was born in Warren on January 7, 1945, a daughter to John J. and Mary (Vilhosky) Machingo.

Marilyn was a graduate of Howland High School and had worked various jobs, including Airco Welding Products, Warren Area Board of Realtors, General Electric Company in Erie, Pennsylvania, Model Design Service in Champion, Ohio and Ferellgas in Newton Falls, Ohio.

She was a member of Saints Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Warren.

Marilyn and Erv have raised Chocolate Labradors since the mid-eighties. They had donated many puppies who became service dogs.

Survivors include her husband, Ervin C. Egli, whom she married January 4, 1985; her daughter, Suzanne (Bryan) Palmer of Kinsman, Ohio; her son, Frank Luketic, III, of Poland, Ohio; her stepson, Gary (Christa) Egli of Cochranton, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Benjamin (Danielle Johnston) Palmer, Jacob Palmer, Morghan Egli, Cassidee Egli and her sister, Eleanor (John) Fetsko of Howland, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In accordance with her wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Johnston Township Fire Department, 4424 Greenville Road, #B, Farmdale, OH 44417.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. Egli was presented by Daniel Briceland, owner and director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marilyn B. (Machingo) Egli, please visit our floral store.