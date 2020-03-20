Marija Vodopic, Medina, Ohio

MEDINA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marija Vodopic (née Husnjk), age 70, of Medina, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

She was born on January 11, 1950, in Kamenicko Podgorje, Croatia, to Stjepan and Eva Husnjak.

She was a proud member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Marija enjoyed family, gardening, baking, church and working at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 20+ years.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 52 years, Ferko Vodopic; her daughter, Snjezana (Robert) Elshaw of Medina; her son, Mario (Renata) Vodopic of Streetsboro, Ohio; her grandchildren, Lukas and Darija Vodopic; her siblings, Ivanka (Miroslav) Drenski, Slavica Bahun and Stefica (Dubravko) Rubina, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her niece, Kasenia Rubina.

A time of gathering to honor Marija will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., on Monday, March 23, 2020, in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Due to the current world health crisis, a Private Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for her family at St. Anthony’s.

She will be laid to rest in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marija’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

