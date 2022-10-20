MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Tudge” Seiple, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, while at home and under Hospice care, following a period of declining health. She was 92.

Margaret was born June 21, 1930, at home in Masury, a daughter to Peter and Eva (Hemlinger) Yarabenetz.

She was a 1948 graduate from Brookfield High School and was crowned “Miss Yankee Lake” in 1949.

Margie fell in love with a gentleman by the name of Robert J. Seiple. They exchanged vows on July 21, 1956 and held hands for the next 62 years until his passing in March of 2019.

She was a member of the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She had worked as a coil winder for Westinghouse Electric, at both the Sharon & Transfer plants, for a combined 40 plus years until her retirement.

In her spare time, Tudge enjoyed walking on the beach with Bob at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In addition, she was meticulous with her flower gardens. She definitely had a way with flowers.

Survivors include: her siblings, Eva Cook, of Brookfield, Ohio, and Joseph (Beverly) Yarabenetz, of Masury; and several nieces & nephews: as well as great ones too.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; and sister, Pauline McNeel.

In accordance with her wishes, no formal calling hours or services were held. Private services took place for her family. She was laid to rest next to her husband in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. David D’Amore and his staff for her care throughout the years as well as Traditions Home Health for the love and support provided during her final days.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Traditions Home Health, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit 7, Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. Seiple was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135).

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret “Tudge” (Yarabenetz) Seiple, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.