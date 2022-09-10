SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy Sue” Smith, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with her daughter Sallie by her side at 11:00 a.m., while under the care of Nugent’s Convalescent Home, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, following a period of declining health. She was 74.

Margaret was born in Mauston, Wisconsin on January 25, 1948, a daughter to William A. & Perry Jane (Neff) Drolsbaugh, Sr.

She was a 1965 graduate of Sharon High School.

She had worked as an Activities Director for the Pink Shell while living in Fort Myers, Florida, as well as the Buhl Club. She also worked as an educational aide at Brookfield schools.

Peggy Sue will be missed by many friends and family that knew her as a jokester and “the life of the party”. She was never afraid to embarrass herself and anyone near her with her antics.

In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting. She had a gift for seeing the hidden beauty in old broken items and transforming them into workable pieces of art. In addition, she was a huge movie buff who was known to appear in costume at the theater.

Rest in peace our sweet Peggy Sue, as your presence and impact on our lives will be sorely missed.

Survivors include: her daughters, Sallie M. Brenner (JD), of Brookfield, Ohio, and Jenny S. Magaw (Scott), of Georgia; her grandsons, Jeffrey, Johnny, Taylor, & Caleb; her sisters, Mary Pat Fredericksen, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Joni Gula (Paul), of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Carol Noesner (Gary), of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia and Eileen Drolsbaugh, of Farrell, Pennsylvania; and her many nieces and nephews who will greatly miss their “Uncle Buck”.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William “Billy” Drolsbaugh, Jr.; and nephew, Ty Longley.

In accordance to her wishes, no formal calling hours or funeral services will be held.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Rd., Vienna, Ohio 44473.

Coordination of this tribute for Miss Peggy Sue was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)