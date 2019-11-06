Margaret “Marge” Stanley, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Marge” Stanley, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed from this life on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 6:18 a.m., while under the care of Windsor House of Liberty Arms, Youngstown, Ohio, following an extended illness. She was 81.

Margaret was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 4, 1937, a daughter to Harry and Margaret Jane (Walker) Fellows.

She graduated in 1954 from Hopewell High School and shortly thereafter, fell in love with a man by the name of Robert Lee Stanley. They exchanged vows on June 20, 1959 and together started a family. Born to this union were two children: Alan and Amy.

She retired as a payroll clerk from Windsor House, Inc.

Her strong faith led her to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Sharon, Pennsylvania, where she had participated in the choir.

In her spare time, she enjoyed listening to music and doing yardwork.

Survivors include: her son, Alan Stanley, of Brookfield; her grandchildren, Tyler Stanley, Taylor Stanley, Justin Narry (Stephanie), Travis Narry, and Dillon Narry; her great-grandchildren, Jayce, Ashlynn, & Beau; her brother, Harry “Bill” Fellows (Patricia), Cortland, Ohio; her former son-in-law, Brian Narry and her nephew, Sean Fellows.

She was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband, Robert, who passed in 1993; and by her daughter, Amy Narry, in 2012.

A time of gathering to honor Marge will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 4:00 – 6:0p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. A funeral service will conclude the evening at 6:00 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. Stanley was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director. (330-509-3135).