BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia Marie Scurry, transitioned on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at The Grove in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

She was born October 24, 1950, the daughter of Vivian Baker, Allen Baker and Raymond Bass, who all proceeded her in death.

In addition to her parents, her son, Troy Scurry, Sr. and siblings, Lenora “Vonnie” Keller and Mary Frances “Frannie” Brown also proceeded her in death. Marcia was the former wife of the late Russell Scurry.

She is survived by her daughter, Hope Gardner; grandchildren, Shanice Scurry, Troy Scurry, Jr. and David Bonner and a great-grandson, King Scurry.

Marcia was a member of the Greater Mount Zion Church of God in Christ, Farrell, Pennsylvania, where Bishop Tyrone Steals is the pastor.

1 Corinthians 15:55-57, “O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

For most of her life, Marcia enjoyed attending Sunday service whenever she was able. She loved to sing and worship! Her mother encouraged Marcia and her sisters to sing in and outside of church. She will truly be missed.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service. Expressions of sympathy can be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralserbvice.com.

