HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Madison Jade “Jade Bird” Everson, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, found peace on Monday, August 8, 2022, while a patient of UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. She was only 19.

Madison was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on April 9, 2003, a daughter to Meade Everson, Sr. and Carla Perlik.

She attended cosmetology school at the Mercer County Career Center.

In her spare time, she enjoyed listening to music, scrapbooking and being silly. Most of all, Maddie loved being a mother.

Her final gift was of herself, as an organ donor. She will help those in need with her hopeful deed and may her memory carry on in the hearts of those who loved her.

Survivors include her daughter, Nova Grace Everson of Hermitage; her father, Meade Everson, Sr. and his wife Melanie of Masury, Ohio; her mother, Carla Perlik and close friends, Dustin Kress and Kenny Manko of Fredonia, Pennsylvania; her siblings, Darren Everson of Hermitage, Meade Everson, Jr. of Niles, Ohio, Autumn Everson of Fredonia, Allison Everson and Lucas Everson both of Masury; her aunt, Carrie Negrich; as well as her extended family.

She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Sharon Perlik and Alberta Everson.

(PLEASE NOTE THAT SEPARATE SERVICES ARE BEING HELD)

A Memorial Service is being held “for her father and his family” on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1816 Cherry Lane Drive, Hubbard, OH 44425.

A Memorial Service will be held “for her mother and her family” on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. location to be determined, (either a local church or funeral home).

