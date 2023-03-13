FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lynell Holmes Evans, 89, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, March 9, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Lynell Parkman was born in Silver Creek, Mississippi, on September 27, 1933, to the late Rev. Longino and Myrdis Tyrone Parkman.

She graduated from McCallum High School in Monticello, Mississippi and came north to the Shenango Valley shortly thereafter.

She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior at an early age. She learned to survive and rise above challenges and barriers. She was a member of Ruth A.M.E. Zion Church, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Lynell was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, homemaker, domestic caretaker and friend. She dedicated her time to her children, grandchildren and late husband, Donald. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

Lynell, with her southern hospitality, charm and spirituality, always opened her door to family, friends, and neighbors. She loved spending time in her garden, decorating her home for the holidays, fishing, cooking, flowers, caring for little children and singing and humming gospel songs.

Lynell was preceded in death by her husband, Donald M. Evans; brothers, Clyde Parkman and Claude Parkman and sisters, Louella Blackwell, Ardella Starks and Estella Jefferson.

She leaves behind her two children, Cornelius (Myrna) Holmes of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Cynthia Martin of Farrell, Pennsylvania; her three sisters, Eloise Bennett, Jewely Barnes and Carolyn Wager-Felix, from Massachusetts; three grandchildren, Courtney Holmes, Jordan Holmes and Christian Walker; Godchild, Reginia Brown Hobbs; four stepchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as her dear friends.

A Homegoing Service in her honor will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Ruth A.M.E. Zion Church, 95 Connelly Blvd., Sharon, PA 16146, where family and friends may gather and pay their respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions can be made payable to the Alzheimer’s Association in your area.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135)

