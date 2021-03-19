Lydia Grace-Mac Durman, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, March 14, 2021, God called his little angel, Lydia Grace-Mac “Mom” “Little Bear” Durman, home following an unexpected illness. She was only 16 months old.

Lydia was born on October 17, 2019, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter to James E. Durman III and Jennifer L. Thompson.

She was a precious girl who enjoyed playing with her stuffed pony, sucking on her binky and watching the children’s show “Word Party”.

Her extended family includes: brothers, James E. Durman IV and Philip L. Durman, both of Masury, Ohio; maternal grandparents, Mike and Katie Thompson, of Masury and Tammy and Russ McCoy, of Campbell, Ohio; paternal grandparents, James E. and Dianne Durman II, of Masury; aunt, Felecia Cunningham; uncle, Cody Durman; aunts and uncles, Sara, Michael, William, Samantha, Stacy, Tyler, Ethan, Johnny and Kayden and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandfather, Johnny K. Thompson; maternal great-grandmother, Sandra Bowser; paternal great-grandparents, James E. and Thelma Durman and Frank and Madeline Johnson and cousin, Justin “Jay” Nehlen.

A memorial service for Lydia will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, Ohio.

“When a little child departs, we who are left behind must realize, God loves children, and little Angels are hard to find.”

Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

