BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Carol Milanese, of Brookfield, Ohio, heard a voice call upon her “well done good and faithful servant” on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, while she was at home and surrounded by the love of her family. She was 70.

Louise was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on March 11, 1952, a daughter to Vincent Joseph and Margaret (Carducci) Bellanca, Sr.

She graduated in 1970 from Cardinal Mooney High School.

Louise had worked as an executive assistant for the City of Youngstown, where she dedicated 40 years to the Economic Development Department before she retired.

A loyal member of the Victory Christian Center, Lowellville, Ohio, she was very active with the worship praise band, displaying her gifts on the piano and guitar. She loved her Lord and Savior!

In addition, she also helped many people who struggled with addiction during her time at Meridian Place.

In her spare time, Louise enjoyed music, baking, especially making cookie tins to give away and traveling to visit family, however, spending time with her family brought her the most joy.

Survivors include her husband, Dominic Rocco Milanese, Sr., whom she married September 4, 1993; her children, Denise (Dewey) Jamieson of Brookfield and Dominic Rocco Milanese, Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; her grandchildren, David , Zachary, Gabrielle and Lillian Jamieson; her great-grandson, Liam; her siblings, Joanne M. Baltes of Canfield, Ohio, Margie Roberts of Columbus, Ohio and Rev. Vincent J. Bellanca, Jr. (Beverly Crawford-Bellanca) of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; her stepmother, Cheryl Bellanca; as well as her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her sister, Anna Rudiak.

A time of gathering to honor Louise will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in her church, Victory Christian Center, 3899 McCartney Road, Lowellville, OH 44436. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135).

A television tribute will air Friday, April 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.