GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lott, affectionately known as “Smitty”, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, was born to Lott Smith, Jr. and Catherine Elizabeth Smith.

He attended Farrell Schools.

He became gainfully employed at Sharon Steel where he worked on the electric furnace for over 27 years before retiring.

Besides being a hard worker, he was a devoted brother, father and grandfather. Lott was a well-known cowboy hat collector. Lott belonged to the Farrell Fisherman’s Club, one of his many passions. If he wasn’t on a boat with the fellas, you could most definitely find him on the river bank with his fishing rod casting into the water. The only exception to this, is when the Cleveland Browns were playing. He loved spending time with his brothers, Bobby and Ronald. After he became a grandpa, you could find him on any given weekend at the movie theater with his grandchildren. He loved being a dad, but becoming a grandfather was his heartbeat.

He leaves to cherish his memory a brother, Ronald Smith of Sharon, Pennsylvania; daughters, April Smith Thomas (Mark) of Richmond, Virginia, Elizabeth Smith of Farrell, Pennyslvania, Tinna Smith Cato of Youngstown, Ohio and Angela Frieson of Columbus, Ohio; sons, Robert Smith of Texas and Anthony Houston of New York; 21 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Smith; wife of 25 years, Lillie Mae Smith; sons, Anthony Smith and Lott Smith IV and granddaughters, Oddesty Houston and Ke’Sjay Bucciarell.

A memorial service honoring Lott will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., in the Greater New & Living Way Temple, 840 Highland Road, Sharon, PA 16146, where family and friends are welcome to pay their respects between 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

