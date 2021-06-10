Lola Marie Vrankovich, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lola Marie Vrankovich of Warren, Ohio, peacefully passed away at 12:50 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, while a patient in Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Warren, following a period of declining health. She was 70.

Lola was born October 24, 1950, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Wesley F. and Lois F. (Carver) Guthrie.

She was a proud homemaker for her family, who, in her spare time, enjoyed her flowers, her westerns and Cleveland Indians baseball.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald Louis Vrankovich, whom she married May 28, 1983; her children, Cindy Sheesley, Cathy Vrankovich-Aponté, Carey Vrankovich, Chery Vrankovich, Thomas Baxter, Wesley Baxter, Ron Vrankovich, Christopher Baxter, Charise Savich and Sontaya Vrankovich; 30 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin sister, Leeola Warner.

In accordance with her wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135)

