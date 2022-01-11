HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Noble Jones, of Hubbard, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following complications from heart surgery. She was 74. Her family is so proud that she fought her best fight until the end and had taken hopeful and courageous steps anticipating many more years of family, friendship, and retirement.

Linda was born in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, on June 15, 1947, a daughter to Robert F. and Thelma L. (Mullen) Noble, of Penn Hills in Pittsburgh.

She graduated from Penn Hills High School in 1965 and was an alumna of the Shadyside Hospital School of Nursing, Pittsburgh (August 1968), where she was a staff nurse for a brief period before joining Sharon General Hospital, Sharon, Pennsylvania, in 1969. Linda proudly worked as a registered nurse across departments within the Sharon Regional Health System, where she dedicated over 40 years to her profession prior to retiring in 2010. During her years of service, she worked in the operating room, emergency room, home health, hematology/oncology, regional express care and medical records. Linda was born to be a nurse and always lived as a nurse, with a warm heart, care and concern for all whom she met.

Linda married the love of her life, Lewis Dale Jones of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, on September 20, 1969.

She enjoyed traveling and spending time at the beach—any beach really but especially Myrtle Beach, where her family began visiting when she was a young child. Linda and Lew spent countless nights camping with their sons over the years. She was most fond of the memories the family made at Pymatuning State Park in Pennsylvania. Visiting with family and friends, in person or late into the night on the phone, were some of her most cherished moments. Linda took special pride in spoiling her loved ones, particularly Kaylin and Brock, her two grandchildren, both of whom brought tremendous joy into her life. Linda enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and crafting over the years, as well as telling tall tales (especially of her exploits growing up in Pittsburgh, the city which she loved so much and with her nursing school pals) like all amazing mothers and grandmothers do.

The love for and pride in her family was and remains, quite real and palpable.

Survivors include her beloved and blessed sons, Brian Noble (Erin Ciarimboli) Jones of Middletown, Connecticut and Keith (Jolene) Jones of Hubbard; her grandchildren, Kaylin and Brocktyn Jones and by her extended family, including two brothers-in-law, Charles Mullin and Eugene Sheridan.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Robert F. and Thelma (Mullen) Noble; adored husband, Lewis “Lew” Dale Jones; sister, Judith Arlene Mullin; sister-in-law, Virginia Sheridan and niece, Susan Mullin.

In accordance with her wishes, a private service will be held. A public celebration of Linda’s life will be held during the upcoming summer months where extended family and friends may gather to share memories.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions may be made to: Pelotonia, L-3454, Columbus, Ohio 43260 (a 501c3 organization supporting cancer research at Ohio State University), or, Brookfield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 22, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135).

