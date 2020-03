BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda M. (Smith) Ferguson passed away Saturday, March 21.

Linda was born August 11, 1946.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 25, 11:00 a.m. at Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE in Brookfield.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 24, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.