Linda Frances Gill Evans, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Frances Gill Evans, of Masury, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her family at 3:10 a.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at UPMC – Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following an unexpected illness. She was 67.

Linda was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on April 14, 1952, a daughter to Susan K. & Thomas G. Gill, Jr.

She was a member of Kennedy Christian’s Class of 1970, and held her faith, family and love of animals above all else in life.

She was an avid reader, thrifter, enjoyed working on arts and crafts, and had a glowing love for Buhl Park.

Surviving are son Thomas Gill Evans, his wife Morgane and their daughter Claire; son Brendan Evans, his fiancee Brittany Garrison and their son Gill; former husband Albert James Evans and her beloved cousins Connie Kollar and Diane Kupensky.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral arrangements for the public.

The family asks that donations either be made in her name to her favorite charity, Angels for Animals, or by donating goods to a thrift store so that someone else might carry on her passion.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

