Lewis “Lew” A. Moyer, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lewis “Lew” A. Moyer of Farrell, Pennsylvania, formerly of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, was called home at 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, while a patient at The Grove of New Wilmington, following a period of declining health. He was 88.

Lewis was born May 30, 1932, in Pulaski, Virginia, a son to James R. & Jessie Lee (Shucks) Moyer.

He was a 1950 graduate of Sharpsville High School where he was a football standout.

He proudly enlisted with the U.S. Army to defend our flag and to help keep our country free during the Korean Conflict. He was assigned to Battery C of the 15th Field Artillery Battalion and received the United Nations Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal. Private Moyer was honorably discharged from his duties in 1954.

Lew was employed with Saw Hill Tubular Company, Wheatland Plant. He dedicated 44 years of service to the company and retired as a supervisor.

He was a member of the Second Baptist Church of Sharpsville and might be best remembered as a youth football coach in Farrell.

In his spare time, he enjoyed watching and attending Cleveland Browns games and sports in general. He was meticulous about his yardwork and loved traveling.

He is survived by his wife, Geraldine “Gerri” L. (Creamer) Moyer, whom he married August 26, 1971; his children, Kenneth Creamer of Sharon, Pennsylvania, James (Holly) Moyer, Sr. of Oil City, Pennsylvania and Deanna (George) Smith of Brookfield, Ohio; his grandchildren, Elisha Harvey, who was his caregiver, Seleena Creamer, KJ Creamer, CJ Creamer, Jasmine Moyer, Gabrielle Moyer, Alex Moyer and James Moyer, Jr.; his great-grandchildren, Elijah Smith, whom he raised, Elias Smith, Elaysha Smith, CJ Creamer and Mark Brown; his sister, Shirley Wells of Farrell and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deanna Lisa Brown.

A time of gathering to honor Mr. Moyer will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021, from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., also in the funeral home.

He will be laid to rest in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

