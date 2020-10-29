Lester W. “Kippy” Pops” Custer, Masury, Ohio

Lester W. “Kippy” Pops” Custer, of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, while a patient at Hillcrest Hospital, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, following an extended illness. He was 71.

Lester was born March 7, 1949, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Arthur E. and Twila E. (Edinger) Custer.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, who owned and operated Masury Recycle for 11 years, as well as Kip’s Auto Service. In addition, he worked for Champion Mold & Plastics for a short time too.

He was a member of the Pentecostal Church, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; Past-President of Hartford Optimist Club, where he was known for his haunted Halloween hayrides and the Ohio Farm Bureau, where he was chairman of the young couples.

In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, movies, especially comedies, gardening, and spending time with family.

Survivors include: his wife, the former Charlotte J. Barlow, whom he married October 8, 1972; his son, Saul Custer (Sara), of Masury; his daughters, Heather King (Keith), of Solon, Ohio, Charlotte Sisic (Matthew), of Girard, Ohio and Stella Young (Joseph), of Donora, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and his brothers, Robert Custer (Myrtle J.), of Burghill, Ohio and David Custer, of Mercer, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Arthur H. Custer.

In accordance to the family’s wishes, private services were observed.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Custer was conducted by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lester “Kippy” “Pops” W. Custer, please visit our floral store.

Arrangements were handled by the Briceland Funeral Service, LLC.

More stories from WKBN.com: