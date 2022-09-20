MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lester Thomas “Tommy” Ledbetter, of Masury, Ohio, witnessed an eternal sunset on Sunday, September 18, 2022, while a patient in the Sharon Regional Health Care System, following a brief illness. He was 70.

Tommy’s sunrise was March 13, 1952, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, as he was born a son to Eugene Lester Ledbetter and Myrdis Ruth (Thomas) Ledbetter.

He was a 1970 graduate of Brookfield High School and furthered his education by attending classes at Youngstown State University.

He was raised in Mount Olive Baptist Church, Masury, Ohio.

He proudly coached the Brookfield Little Warriors for many years. In his spare time, Tommy loved cheering on the Cleveland Browns. In addition, he enjoyed sports in general and liked jogging to stay fit. However, in later years he became more of a home body who still watched his Browns with a passion.

He is survived by his children, Karla Hodge (Elliott) of Boardman, Ohio, Eugene Thomas Ledbetter (Danielle) of Akron, Ohio and Kaylan Ledbetter of Tuscan, Arizona; his grandchildren, Demario, Tavares, Nevaeh and Anyah; his great-grandsons, Tobias and DeMaurri; his sisters, Leslie Patterson (Elmore) of Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania and Toni Glover (Thomas) of Blacklick, Ohio; as well as, nieces and nephews, Jay Ross, Matt and Thomas Glover and Breanne Patterson.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a sister, Brenda Ross.

A private memorial home going service will be scheduled for his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Brookfield Little Warriors, c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 551, Brookfield, OH 44403.

