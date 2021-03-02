Lela Marian “Sunny” Lees, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lela Marian “Sunny” Lees of Masury, Ohio, heard the words: “Well done, good and faithful servant” as she entered Heaven and into the arms of her beloved Paul on Sunday, February 28, 2021. She was surrounded by her family and in the comfort of her home when she passed. She was 95.

Marian was born on July 11, 1925, a daughter to Orval & Minta Mae (Petefish) Moore.

She graduated in 1943 from Mancos High School, Mancos, Colorado and met the love of her life, Paul F. “Buddy” Lees, while he was stationed in Colorado during WWII. They exchanged wedding vows on Christmas Eve in 1945 and together they started a family.

Mrs. Lees was a proud homemaker for her family. Her faith led her to North-Mar Church of the Christian & Missionary Alliance of Warren, Ohio. She became involved with the Women’s Bible Study and was very active in a number of committees within the church. Previously, Marian was a former Sunday School Teacher at Sharon United Methodist Church.

She was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star #518, Hartford, Ohio; Girl Scout Leader, Brookfield, Ohio; and Over the Hill Gang, Brookfield. In addition, she and her husband enjoyed being volunteers with the West Hill Ministries, folding the “Scoop” newsletters and helping in any way needed.

In her spare time, “Sunny” enjoyed sewing, canning, plus tending to her vegetable and flower gardens. She also loved to write and send cards for all occasions. Sunny was a guiding light to her family and friends and left a rich legacy because she lived her life guided by one of her favorite Bible verses: “Love the Lord with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength. Love your neighbor as yourself.” Mark 12:30-31

Survivors include: son, Gary P. (Serafina) Lees, of Masury; daughter, Dr. Marilyn K. (Johnny) Yensick, of Brookfield; grandchildren, Taralee Marian (Cody) Johnson, Marcus Yensick, and Vincien Lees-Currie (Deborah); sister, Martha Cox (John), of Canon City, Colorado; great grandchildren, Justin and Jessalyn Johnson; special niece and nephew, Jack Lees and his wife Ruth, of Warren, Ohio and nephew, Bob Lees, of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania; Colorado nephew and nieces include Deryl and Jeannie, Donna, Bonnie, Connie and Darla; and very close friends, Sandy Kho, Sharon Wolfe, and Sister Veronica Mittal.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Paul, who passed away on March 2, 2013; granddaughter, Nicole and grandson, Johnathan; and brothers, Alvin and Connel Moore.

A time of gathering to honor Mrs. Lees will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at North-Mar Church, 3855 E. Market Street, Warren, Ohio 44485. Her funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 AM Friday, also in the church. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Brookfield Township Cemetery.

As suggested by her family, material contributions can be made to: Missions at North Mar Church in memory of Marian Lees.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

A special thank you of appreciation is extended to her faithful caregivers, Julee Johnson, Jessica Lilly, Kim Baker, Jeannie Mackey, Connie Broadwater & Andrea Datino. Also, a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Ohio Living Hospice which includes Mary Kay and Tammy.

Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. Lees was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC. (330-509-3135)

