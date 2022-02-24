VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Leila “Lee” P. Blaney, of Arley, Alabama, formerly of Vienna Township, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, February 17, 2022, while a patient in the Lakeland Community Hospital, Haleyville, Alabama, following a brief illness. She was 87.

Leila was born March 20, 1934, at home in Preston County, West Virginia, a daughter to Junior Porter Wolfe and Mildred Wilda (Blaney) Wolfe.

She had worked as a nurse’s aide for Shepherd of the Valley, Niles, Ohio.

In her spare time, Leila enjoyed sewing and gardening.

Her survivors include her daughter, Gale Ann Brown of Arley; her grandson, Joshua Thomas Everett; her brother, Lonnie Edward Wolfe of Newton Falls, Ohio; her stepson, Jeffrey O. Blaney of Warren, Ohio; Linda K. Ruby, Niece of Hubbard, Ohio and longtime friend, Clara Jane Maras of Vienna, Ohio.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Thomas Dwayne Blaney, whom she married January 12, 1968, he died April 14, 1984; an infant son; brother, George William Wolfe and sister, Mary Harvey.

A time of gathering was held in her honor on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located on the historic village green at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. A funeral service will immediately follow.

She was laid to rest next to her husband in Vienna Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made payable to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

