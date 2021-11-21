Larry “Red” T. Hackett, South Pymatuning Township, PA

SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Larry “Red” T. Hackett of South Pymatuning Township, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, while at home and surrounded by the love of his family, following a brief illness. He was 85.

Larry was born at home in Hartford, Ohio, on July 23, 1936, a son to Lawrence C. and LaVerne (Whitmore) Hackett.

After graduating in 1954 from Brookfield High School, he decided to attend Carpenters Trade School to learn a skilled craft. This vocation provided him an opportunity to join Carpenters Local #171, Youngstown, Ohio, and transferred to Local #268, Sharon, Pennsylvania, where he became a Business Representative.

On May 23, 1959, he exchanged vows with a gal by the name of Delores Ann Potprasky. Together they started a family and born to this union were two children, Timothy and Laurie.

Larry was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Sharon; Lifetime Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America; Past President of the Building Trades, Pennsylvania; Vice-President of the Pennsylvania State Council of Carpenters; VFW Sharpsville & Reynolds and Committee member with the Mercer County United Way.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, gardening and hanging with his buddies at the Sharpsville VFW who called him “Lucky Larry”. However, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gave him the most joy.

Survivors include son, Timothy J. (Shelley) Hackett of Austin, Texas; daughter, Laurie J. Hackett-Shardy and her husband, David, of Masury, Ohio; grandchildren, Michael (Sierra) Hoffman, Morgan Schell, Brandy (Nate) Goldenschue, Brooke and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Michael, Jr., Kyle, Tyler, Landen, Allee and Larry; brothers, Brian (Pat) Hackett, of Brookfield and Francis “Pete” (Barbara) Hackett of Sebring, Florida; sisters, Naomi Williams of Masury, Judy Mariano of Brookfield, Sylvia (Daniel) Jones of Las Vegas, Nevada and Linda (Tony) Carbo of East Palatka, Florida and his extended family too.

He was preceded by his parents; wife, Delores Ann, who died July 12, 2004 and brother, David Hackett.

A gathering will be held in Larry’s honor on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH44403.

A Memorial Service will follow on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the United Way of Mercer County or to St. John’s Episcopal Church, both c/o the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com. Coordination of this tribute for Larry was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director. (330-509-3135).

