YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry M. Yates, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed from this life on Thursday, December 23, 2021, while a patient in St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown, following a brief illness. He was 58.

Larry was born on May 29, 1963, in Henderson, Kentucky, a son to LM and Margie (Cordell) Yates.

He graduated from Henderson County High School in 1981 and furthered his education at the University of Kentucky, where he studied communications.

Working as a supervisor, Larry dedicated 15 years to the Mor-X Plastics Company, Youngstown.

In his spare time, he enjoyed watching football and NASCAR, as well as, fishing. In addition, he liked to build model cars.

His survivors include his wife, Linda M. (Grigsby) Yates, whom he married, November 23, 2009; children, John (Rachel) Allaby of Youngstown, Argia (Dan) Beck of Girard, Ohio, Joann Allaby and Cathy Allaby, both of Youngstown and Christopher Yates of North Lima, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; mother, Margie of Henderson; siblings, Mike (Rachel) Yates, Theresa (Jimmy) Billines and Carol Williams, all of Henderson, Kenny (Melissa) Yates of Pensacola, Florida, Josh (Samantha) Yates of Paducah, Kentucky and his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and by his granddaughter, Rory Nicole Bond Beck.

In accordance with his wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at bricelandfuneralservice.com.

