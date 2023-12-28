TIONESTA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Lee Tucker, 76, of Tionesta, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023, following a brief illness.

Larry was born February 4, 1947, in Tionesta, a son to Harry K. and Edith J. (Blum) Tucker.

He proudly served two tours with the U.S. AirForce to protect our flag during the Vietnam Conflict. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Larry continued his military work as a maintenance supervisor with the Army Corps of Engineers. He dedicated 28 years to his vocation before retiring.

In his spare time, he had a love for the outdoors, hunting and fishing, which he passed on to his family.



Survivors include: his children, Kendra McCartney, of Hartstown, Pennsylvania, Christi Black, of Tionesta, Cody Tucker, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, and Matthew Tucker, of Hartstown.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Jim, Nancy, and Ed Tucker.

In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held.

Briceland Funeral Services were entrusted with the arrangements.

