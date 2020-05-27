Kenneth Poto, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth “Ken” Poto of Brookfield, Ohio, formerly of Masury, Ohio, was welcomed with open arms in Heaven on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, as he departed this life while at home and surrounded by the love of his family, following a brief illness. He was 82.

Kenneth was born at home on December 9, 1937, in Hubbard, Ohio, a son to George L. and Hazel I. (Meeker) Poto.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1955 and shortly thereafter enlisted in the U.S. Army. Self was forgotten the day that Ken left his home to defend our flag and to help keep our country free. He was last assigned to Company C of the 793 Military Police Battalion. His decorations and citations included a Marksman Badge with a .45 Caliber Pistol, M-1 Rifle and the Carbine Rifle. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Private First Class E-3.

Following his discharge, he married the love of his life, the former Jeanie Irwin. Together they started a family and born to this union were four daughters, Sandra and triplets, Kathy, Kendra and Kerry.

Ken worked as a foreman at Starr Manufacturing, of Warren, Ohio and currently Vienna, Ohio. He retired after 32 years of service to the company.

He was a current member of the Corner House Christian Church, Hubbard, Ohio and was a former member of Slope Congregational Church and Masury United Methodist Church.

In his spare time, he was an Ohio State Buckeyes fanatic and liked cheering on NASCAR’s Ryan Blaney. In addition, he enjoyed gardening, however, Ken most loved attending the sporting events of his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanie, whom he married June 27, 1964; his daughters, Sandra Poto of Toledo, Ohio, Kendra (David) Surano of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Kerry (Jim) Ellcessor of Hubbard; his grandsons, Kenny, Evan and Jimmy and his sister, Jerene Rosa of Wakeman, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his daughter, Kathy Lynn Poto.

A time of gathering to honor Ken’s life will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Briceland Funeral Service, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. His celebration continues with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. also in the funeral home.

He will be laid to rest in the Brookfield Township Cemetery.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the Friends of the Brookfield Library, or to the Corner House Christian Church, both c/o the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 28, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.