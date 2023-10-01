SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kelly Joan Rouzer, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2023, after years of battling chronic health issues.

Born March 1, 1959, to LeRoy and the late Priscilla (Bauder) Rouzer, she was the eldest of 5 daughters.

She had various employers over the years but her experience as a Medical Receptionist at the UPMC, Shenango Valley Campus, in Farrell, was a great joy to her. Her declining health made her leave that position years ago. However, she took pride in being able to serve and enjoyed many great memories and stories from nights in the “ER”.

She had many friends locally as well as in the Zelienople area, where she grew up. She attended Seneca Valley Schools. She will be missed by many.

Kelly is survived by her sons, Joshua Rouzer, of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Jacob Rouzer, of Mercer, Pennsylvania; her father, LeRoy Rouzer; sisters, Marcy Ingles, of Acworth, Georgia, Kristen Rouzer, of Sharpsville, Katie LaCamera, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Megan Pizor, of Sharpsville and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Priscilla; and her beloved aunt, Ann, whom she affectionately called “Ann Buddy”.

Her family wishes to thank the staff of the Grove in New Wilmington and Great Lakes Hospice, who cared for her over the years. Their love and compassion carried her through many challenges and ultimately a peaceful transition.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jacob Rouzer in her honor, 360 North Maple Street, Mercer, PA16137

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Arrangements are private and entrusted to Briceland Funeral Home.