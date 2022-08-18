VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Tod Mackey, 91, of Vienna, Ohio passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Heritage Manor while surrounded by his family. He went to be with his Savior and was reunited with his bride, Elizabeth A Mackey.

Keith was born June 19, 1931, in Youngstown, a son to Wick H. & Marie (Grapentine) Mackey.

Self was forgotten when he enlisted with the US Navy to help defend our flag and to keep our country free. He was assigned to the U. S. S. Ruchamkin as a Boiler Technician. His decorations and citations include: National Defense Service Medal and the Navy Occupation Service Medal with Europe Clasp. He was honorably discharged from his duties on October 21, 1954.

He fell in love with Elizabeth A Snitzer. They exchanged vows on May 25, 1957 and together started a family. Born to this union were four children: Brian, Tod, LuAnn and Lori.

He supported his young family by working various jobs, primarily as a mechanic and Manager of the Electric Equipment Company in Youngstown, Ohio.

Keith was a very involved member of the Vienna United Methodist Church.

In his spare time, he enjoyed going to breakfast with his buddies, playing the organ and spending time tinkering in his garage. He could fix anything and everything. In addition, he was a big NASCAR fan and enjoyed building and maintaining micro midget cars. He loved going to Sharon Speedway with his family, as well as spending time with them.

His survivors include: his sons, Brian Mackey(Virginia) of Boardman Ohio And Tod W. Mackey (Dianne) of Vienna; his daughters, LuAnn Colbrunn (Roy) of Xenia, Ohio and Lori B. French (Russel) of Brookfield Ohio ; his grandchildren, Dana (Kelly) Patton, Lauren (Matt) Dineen, Scott Mackey, Jenna (Ross) Wetzel, Jasen (Kat) White, Terry White, Tod J. Mackey, Stephen A. (Leesha) Mackey, Jordan K. Mackey, Zachary French and Perry (Audra) French; Step-grand-daughter, Kaleena (Tony) Albertini; Great grandchildren, Colin, Alannah, Cailyn, Josephine, Lilly, Mackey, Rose, Scarlet, Jarek, Caleb, Annaliese, Kayleigh and Daniella; His sister, Donna Allshouse of California; His sister-in-law Anna Mae (Don) Barnett also of California and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth, who passed July 21, 2009; grandson, Jacob French; brother, Ward Mackey; and in-laws, Bill Allshouse, John Snitzer, Carl (Rose) Snitzer and Edward (Martha) Snitzer.

A time of gathering in honor of Mr. Mackey will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Vienna United Methodist Church, 4265 Warren Sharon Rd., Vienna, OH 44473, where family and friends are welcome to pay their respects one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to Vienna United Methodist church.

