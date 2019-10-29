Kayla “Mimo” Marie McTheny, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kayla “Mimo” Marie McTheny, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, as a patient of St. Joseph Medical Center, Warren, Ohio, following an unexpected illness. She was 29.

Kayla was born on June 5, 1990, in Warren, a daughter to Lawrence F. and Deborah E. (Crank) McTheny.

“Mimo” was a free spirit who loved spending time with her friends and family. She followed her impulses and enjoyed living without any boundaries.

She is survived by her mother, Deborah of Liberty Township, Ohio; her papa, Jerry Robinson of Napier, West Virginia; her daughters, Veronica A. McTheny of Girard, Ohio, Alexianna C. Boone, Aleigha Boone and April Boone, all of Warren; her brothers, Justin D. McTheny, Sr. of Warren and Dylan McTheny (her twin) of Austintown, Ohio; her sister, Cristin B. Randall (Mark) of Liberty Township and her extended family too.

She was preceded in death by her father.

A time of gathering will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, Ohio. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Sahara Club, 2345 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44485.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

