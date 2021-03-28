Kayla Lynn (Wagner) Rushwin, Sharon, PA

SAHRON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kayla Lynn (Wagner) Rushwin, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, tragically passed away from injuries sustained from an accident on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was 31.

Kayla was born on February 15, 1990 in Sharon, a daughter to Reed Wagner and Dana Lynn (Randolph) Shaw.

A 2007 graduate of Brookfield High School, she furthered her education at ETI Technical College, Niles, Ohio, where she became a certified Phlebotomist.

Kayla was currently working as a waitress for Niko and Lou’s Coney Island, Sharon.

In her spare time, she enjoyed home decorating, playing a good game of rummy, going swimming, chilling at the beach, camping, being outside, hiking, going out with her family and friends and taking her children to the park.

She absolutely loved life and everyone who knew her will never forget her. She was a great mom who always put her kids first. They were her world!

Her survivors include her husband, Zachary A. Rushwin, who she married March 7, 2018; her children whom she adored, Keithen Flynn, Robert Flynn, Kaydence Flynn, Ryland Rushwin, Kayslee Rushwin and KayLynn Rushwin; her mother, Dana of Masury; her siblings, Stephen Shaw of Phoenix, Arizona, Cassandra Wagner (Brandon Slaughenhoupt) of Transfer, Pennsylvania, Justin Wagner (Amanda) of Auburn, Washington, Danielle Thompson of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Kayla Kyser of Transfer and Joseph Shaw of Greenville, Pennsylvania; her maternal grandparents, David and Geraldine DiNardo of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; her nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly, Jalen, Jelani Lynn, Jayce, Colton, Kinzlee, Sarah, Keira, Ryleigh and Piper; her step-father, Martin Pettitt, of Masury; her mother-in-law, Tonya Rushwin of Sharpsville; her lifelong best friend, Felecia Durman of Niles, Ohio and her extended family and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Reed; maternal grandfather, Tedford Randolph; paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Norma Wagner; uncles, Fredrick “Poly” Randolph, Daryl Paddock and Kevin Wagner and cousin, Felecity Cook.

A time of gathering to honor Kayla will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., also in the funeral home.

She will be laid to rest next to her daddy in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

