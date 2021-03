VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn R. Rotunna died on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

She was born on February 9, 1921.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, 4453 Warren-Sharon Rd., Vienna, OH 44473.

A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the parish.

Arrangements are being handled by the Briceland Funeral Service.